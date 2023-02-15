Conte searching for Spurs consistency as Milan await

MILAN: Antonio Conte said Monday that he is trying to give inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur some Italian-style focus as they head into their Champions League last-16 tie with AC Milan.

Spurs face Italian champions Milan in Tuesday’s first leg at the San Siro after a bumpy period in which they beat Manchester City before being humbled 4-1 by Leicester and suffering a raft of injuries.

And Conte said that he was having trouble instilling the kind of focus that wins trophies and which he believes is a key characteristic of Italian football.

“This year we started on the right foot and then we started getting injuries, in particular in attack... We´ve been up and down,” Conte told reporters. “I’ve always said that if you want to aim for something stability is important, not having these ups and downs.

“I’m trying to work on it but England isn´t Italy -- we have a different culture and we´re more focussed, it’s difficult in England to keep concentration levels up for every match.”

Asked why he thought it was hard to maintain focus in England, Conte said that Italian football was a more pressurised, intense environment which forces concentration.

“In Italy you speak about football from Monday and you finish on Sunday... You have TV (channels) that speak only football and they put on a lot of pressure. You´re born in this way and grow in this way with the pressure, and you use it,” said Conte.