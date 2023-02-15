No preparation for 18th Sindh Games

KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games have been delayed for the last few years due to multiple reasons, including Covid-19 and lethargic attitude of the officials concerned.

A high official of Sindh sports department announced last year that the 18th Sindh Games would be held in December 2022. But even now no schedule has been decided and no progress has been reported in this regard, sources informed 'The News'.

It is pertinent to mention here that 17th Sindh Games was held in 2018. That too was organised after a gap of almost six years.

The athletes of all disciplines are eagerly waiting for the Sindh Games.

The provincial sports department started the preparation in 2021-2022 but the games were not organised.

It has to be mentioned that Sindh Government has prepared wonderful sports infrastructure in the province and there is no shortage of facilities. The provincial government has laid around 10 hockey turfs in its six divisions, three tartan tracks in three divisions, and five football synthetic turfs in five divisions.

Besides, indoor sports complexes and gymnasiums have been also developed in various divisions.

The winter vacations – an ideal time for organising the games – have also ended but the officials did nothing for the students who want to demonstrate their talent.

Sources mentioned that Sindh government wanted that all latest sports infrastructure facilities provided in all six divisions be used for the 18th Sindh Games.

They said that hockey turfs are available in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Athletics tartan tracks have been laid at NED University in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

A high official of provincial sports department, while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a sports event last year, admitted the delay in the 18th Sindh Games "due to Covid-19 and litigation between sports associations of the province".