Usman, Imam in Asian Shotgun Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usman Chand and Imam Haroon will participate in the Asian Shotgun Cup that is to be held in Kuwait from February 20 to March 2.

“Usman will feature in the senior category while Imam will take part in the junior category of skeet event,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed.

He added that Imam recently participated in a camp in Kuwait organised by Asian Shooting Confederation.

“The NRAP will send shooters to a world cup scheduled in Qatar after this event,” said Razi.

The Shotgun Cup will have a total number of 125 shooters from 16 Asian countries.