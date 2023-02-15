Motie stars as West Indies win Zimbabwe series

BULAWAYO: Gudakesh Motie took 13 wickets in the match as West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs in the second Test in Bulawayo on Tuesday to win the two-match series 1-0.

Motie followed his seven for 37 in the first innings with six for 62 as Zimbabwe slipped to 173 all out in their second innings.

Captain Craig Ervine provided the only sustained resistance, making 72 before falling leg-before to left-arm spinner Motie.

It was the fourth tour of the southern Africa country by the West Indies, and each time they have won a two-match Test series 1-0.

The tourists now head to South Africa, where they will play two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

In Zimbabwe, a home side severely depleted by illness, injuries and franchise commitments -- with former England batter Gary Ballance among those missing -- collapsed to 115 all out in their first innings.

A West Indies reply that spanned three days, partly due to rain delays, ended on Tuesday when they were all out for 292, a lead of 177.

Batting a second time, Zimbabwe were two wickets down with only 15 on the board as Tanunurwa Makoni and Chamu Chibhabha made just one run each.

Opener Innocent Kaia fared better, reaching 43 before being caught by Joshua Da Silva after getting a faint edge to a Motie delivery that moved through the air.

It was left to Ervine, deputising as captain for injured Sean Williams, to hold up the West Indies’ surge toward a series success.

His runs came off 105 deliveries and included four fours, but Ervine was unable to build any partnerships as Motie worked his way through the line-up.

Zimbabwe return to white-ball cricket during March, hosting the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series.

Score Board

Zimbabwe won the toss

Zimbabwe 1st Innings 115

West Indies 1st innings

Brathwaite lbw b Masakadza 7

Chanderpaul c Tiripano b Mavuta 36

Reifer run out (Chivanga/Tsiga) 53

Blackwood c Nyauchi b Mavuta 22

Mayers c Musakadza b Mavuta 30

Chase b Nyauchi 70

Da Silva b Nyauchi 44

Holder c Tsiga b Nyauchi 3

Joseph c Makoni b Nyauchi 4

Motie c Mavuta b Nyauchi 12

Gabriel not out 0

Extras: (lb3, nb6, w2) 11

Total (92.3 overs) 292

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-86, 3-117, 4-124, 5-184, 6-269, 7-270, 8-274, 9-290, 10-292

Bowling: V. Nyauchi 17.3-1-56-5, W. Masakadza 20-5-58-1, T. Chivanga 14-0-59-0 (5nb), D. Tiripano 13-2-26-0 (1nb), B. Mavuta 24-3-73-3, M. Shumba 4-0-17-0

Zimbabwe - 2nd innings

Kaia c Da Silva b Motie 43

Makoni c Da Silva b Joseph 1

Chibhabha b Holder 1

Ervine lbw b Motie 72

Shumba b Motie 7

Tsiga b Motie 2

Tiripano b Gabriel 0

Masakadza c Reifer b Motie 7

Mavuta c Reifer b Chase 16

Nyauchi c Da Silva b Motie 2

Chivanga not out 3

Extras: (b18, lb1) 19

Total (47.3 overs) 173

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-15, 3-56, 4-86, 5-102, 6-103, 7-132, 8-166, 9-170, 10-173

Bowling: A. Joseph 7-2-23-1, S. Gabriel 7-1-20-1, J. Holder 4-1-16-1, G. Motie 17.3-1-62-6, R. Chase 11-2-30-1, K. Brathwaite 1-0-3-0

Result: WI won by innings and four runs

Player of the match: Gudakesh Motie

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)