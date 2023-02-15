PHF’s evaluation body meets sans Khawaja Junaid

ISLAMABAD: Controversy surfaced as the name of a member of the Performance Evaluation Committee on hockey affairs, has been withdrawn.

The evaluation committee is all set to meet here today (Wednesday). The Prime Minister’s Office had issued a notification on January 26 to judge the recent performance of the national hockey outfits in special context with the current regime.

The notification was issued under the special instructions of the prime minister who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

However, on Tuesday evening Khawaja Junaid, a member of the committee, was requested not to accompany the other committee members to the meeting for reasons unknown.

“My name was included in the committee under the instructions of the prime minister. However, the de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) imposed a one-sided ban on me on January 30. It is like defying prime minister’s orders as on Tuesday I was told not to travel to Islamabad for the first meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of acting DG PSB Muhammad Ibrar. It was after four days of the notification that I was banned by the denotified federation,” Khawaja Junaid told ‘The News’.

The committee comprises two former World Cup-winning captains Akhtar Rasool and Islahud Din Siddiqui and Shahnaz Sheikh.

The Prime Minister's office directed the PSB to issue a notification to constitute the committee bearing the names approved by the authority on January 26.

It is believed that since the PSB has already de-notified the PHF a few months back, any decision by any committee formed by the PHF has no bearing on the Ministry or PSB’s decisions.

Interestingly after including Khawaja Junaid’s name initially, his name has been withdrawn on Tuesday.

The committee has been given 60 days to evaluate Pakistan hockey’s domestic and international performance and also judge whether the federation has worked in accordance with the constitution approved in 2010 and later in 2015.

‘The News’ has learnt that the committee will be all-powerful and will have the authority to ask for any document or information from the de-notified federation officials and can use the PHF premises to conduct the evaluation or can ask any PHF official to appear before the committee.

This evaluation will not only be limited to the teams’ performance or domestic/grassroots progress, it will also have a broader role.

“The committee that is being constituted under the direct orders of the patron-in-chief will have the authority to go through the details as to whether the finances meant for the growth of the game of hockey were spent on the game’s promotion and whether the PHF officials have successfully handled the international and local commitments,” an official said.

The patron-in-chief has also directed the concerned Ministry to conduct a Special Financial Audit of the PHF from August 2015 to May 2022 including reports that a parallel unaccounted Bank account (hidden) was also being run by the federation officials.

The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has already written a letter to the concerned authorizes to conduct the audit at the earliest. “The reference to the FIA will only be forwarded if the special audit finds any misappropriation in the funds that were doled out to the federation during 2015-2022.