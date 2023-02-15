Agreement with Arthur ‘almost done’: Sethi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday said that the agreement with the former Pakistan South African coach Mickey Arthur was almost 80 to 90 percent done.

“I think the project has almost been completed. Today I will discuss with Haroon and we will also talk to Mickey Arthur in one or two days. Eighty to 90 percent agreement has been made,” Sethi told reporters here at a partnership function between the PCB and Daraz.

“When it is finalised I will invite him here so that he could see all contracts and exactly what will be his responsibilities and how the things will be done and we will wrap up the process in ten to 15 days,” Sethi said.

He said that it was extremely difficult to expand the PSL to other cities. “It was a hugely difficult task to expand the league with two production teams working,” Sethi said. “Multan is 300 kilometre from Lahore and the teams' transportation and security management is no joke,” he said. “I mean it has been a huge operation. There were a few hiccups yesterday but that’s to be expected,” Sethi said.

He said that next year he would try to expand it to Quetta and Peshawar. “I have already announced that next year if the security situation is good I am going to make a determined effort to open up two more centres -- Peshawar and Quetta,” Sethi said.

“In Quetta our trial run was a huge success -- beyond everybody’s expectations. I wanted to conduct one game in Quetta but other stakeholders said that we should wait. We will further spend on Bugti Stadium and make it even better,” he said.

“As far as Peshawar is concerned I will put in everything myself to get that stadium going. We could have held PSL games there had that venue been given to the PCB. Peshawar will be the winner if we get that stadium going,” Sethi said.

About the Asia Cup matters, Sethi said that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will meet in March. “We are going to be meeting again in March on the sidelines of the ICC meeting and these issues will be taken up again. There was no resolution in the last meeting and beyond that I cannot say anything,” Sethi said.