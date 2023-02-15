Fans wait for hours to see ‘Amir-Babar clash’

KARACHI: Karachi-leg of the HBL PSL 8 kick-started here at the National Stadium on Tuesday night with a huge buzz.

Thousands of cricket enthusiasts were seen waiting in long queues in order to get entry into the venue even just before the start of the show between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

There was some frustration seen among fans and even a group of fans left the site for their homes believing it would be difficult for them to get entry into the stadium in time.

The queues were so long that they reached the Mashriq Centre right from the venue’s key entry gates towards its western part.

“Crowd started swelling from 6pm and we have been waiting for entry since then,” a fan Mohammad Amin told ‘The News’.

“There is a great rush of people. The authorities should ensure fast entry of the public who are impatiently waiting in long queues,” another fan Sameen Khan said.

“I have been stuck in the queue unmoved for the last one hour. I don’t know whether I will be able to enter the stadium or not,” a Karachi Kings fan said.

Some fans were seen trying to jump the queues but most of them were unable to do so. A security official, who was supervising the entry of the public into the venue, told 'The News' that it’s a routine exercise and he will ensure smooth entry of the public for the game.

“You know in Karachi matches such crowd is always seen in T20 cricket which has a huge following. The crowd grew around 6:30pm but I am confident the public will be able to witness the entire game,” the official said.

“You know there are check-ins at different places and that slows down the entry but it is necessary to ensure that only those with tickets enter the venue,” the official said.

The people were seen walking for long and demanded that there should be shuttle service to facilitate the fans coming after parking their vehicles and motorcycles far away from the venue.

“Shuttle service is required,” a group of fans, who looked tired, said.

There were large number of people who had come without prior purchase of tickets and were seeking tickets.

A group of fans told 'The News' that they met a person selling tickets while standing in the crowd. “A person was selling tickets here but those were very expensive. He was demanding Rs2000. We don’t know where we will get tickets,” a fan of Peshawar Zalmi, who had with him a few other persons, said.

There were groups of people who had come from Sukkur, Hyderabad and other parts of the interior Sindh to watch their favourite team Karachi Kings.

“We had been planning to witness the PSL for a long time. We have just reached and plan to spend a few nights here to witness more matches,” they said.

Among the crowd mostly there were fans of Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam. “We have come here to witness the battle between Amir and Babar,” a group of fans said.

There was also a big fan base of Peshawar Zalmi. A group of fans from Mianwali was backing Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi will host nine matches during the marquee event until February 26.