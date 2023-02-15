Ashraf condemns human rights violations in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf condemned the incidents of religious intolerance and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The UK-based All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) on freedom of religion or belief called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House on Tuesday. During the meeting, the issues related to religious intolerance, interfaith harmony and human rights violations particularly in IIOJ&K came under discussion.

The speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan always adopted a constructive approach towards the rights of all citizens including minorities, and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all.

He said that minorities have been playing a productive role in the national development of the country, adding the National Assembly and provincial assemblies reserve the seats for minorities.

Ministry for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony in Pakistan works proactively to ensure that the interests and rights of every citizen including minorities are protected as per the Constitution, said Ashraf.

The delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts towards promoting global peace and harmony. They supported Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue and assured that APPG, a representative of the Muslim community in the UK, would play its role to promote religious tolerance and build a soft image of Muslims around the world.