JI not contest by-poll for NA-5

DIR: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced not to contest the by-election for NA-5, Upper Dir.

“Yes, we will not participate in the By-election for NA-5. It will be a waste of resources and energy to contest as the next election will be held after four to five months,” ex- MPA Inayatullah told reporters. JI leader Tariqullah and others were also present on the occasion. Inayatullah blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf decision to contest the by-election.

“What was the need to quit the seat if they are contesting the election again,” he added. The JI leader came down hard on both PTI and PDM leadership for plunging the country into crises.