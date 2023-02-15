JI not contest by-poll for NA-5

DIR: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced not to contest the by-election for NA-5, Upper Dir.
“Yes, we will not participate in the By-election for NA-5. It will be a waste of resources and energy to contest as the next election will be held after four to five months,” ex- MPA Inayatullah told reporters. JI leader Tariqullah and others were also present on the occasion. Inayatullah blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf decision to contest the by-election.
“What was the need to quit the seat if they are contesting the election again,” he added. The JI leader came down hard on both PTI and PDM leadership for plunging the country into crises.
PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday set up a special relief fund to help the people affected by the earthquake in...
MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that Upper Kohistan was...
PESHAWAR: The nomination papers of 74 candidates were accepted for the March 16 by-elections on eight National...
MANSEHRA: Former tehsil nazim Khurram Khan on Tuesday announced to wage a jihad against the land mafia who had...
KHAR: The patients and attendees faced great hardships after the doctors and staff of the three category-D hospitals...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench in Abbottabad has issued notices to the secretary for the...
Comments