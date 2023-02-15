KP sets up fund for quake affectees

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday set up a special relief fund to help the people affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.
A handout said the step has been taken as per directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. A dedicated account has been opened at the Bank of Khyber to receive donations.
The donations can be deposited in the Bank of Khyber Account No. 2008992129.
The chief minister appealed to the well-off segments of society and the masses, in general, to donate generously to the fund for the earthquake-affected people.
