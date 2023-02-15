Foolproof security to foreign workers in Kohistan assured

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that Upper Kohistan was the future economic hub of the country and the police force would provide foolproof security to foreigners executing the mega energy project there.
“Kohistan is an important district and would meet the country’s energy shortfall as mega development projects are being executed here,” he told a police darbar in Dasu, the headquarters of the district. He said that police deployed on checkposts and other places should provide foolproof security to foreigners.
“We have to follow the legacy of our predecessors who laid their lives for our motherland and its people and discharge our duty with utmost honesty and dedication,” the official said.
The DIG Hazara said that issues faced by the policemen individually would also be addressed accordingly.
