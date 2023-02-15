Papers of 74 accepted for 8 NA seats in KP

PESHAWAR: The nomination papers of 74 candidates were accepted for the March 16 by-elections on eight National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official.
An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Tuesday the nomination papers of two candidates were rejected while 74 were accepted. By-polls are being held in the first phase on March 16 on eight NA seats in KP. These constituencies included NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber.
As many as nine candidates had submitted nomination papers for NA-4, eight for NA-17, 11 for NA-18, nine for NA-25, 12 for NA-26, seven for NA-32, 10 for NA-38 and 10 for NA-43. The nomination papers of one candidate were rejected for NA-17 and another for NA-38.
According to the ECP, the nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22 while the election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on February 23.
Meanwhile, the nomination papers were also submitted on Tuesday for the second phase of the by-polls on another 16 national assembly seats from KP, which were vacated recently. The initial list of candidates for the second phase will be published today (Wednesday). In the second phase, by-elections will be held on NA-2 Swat, NA-3 Swat, NA-5 Upper Dir, NA-6 Lower Dir, NA-7 Lower Dir, NA-8 Malakand, NA- 9 Buner, NA-16 Abbottabad, NA-19 Swabi, NA-20 Mardan, NA-29 Peshawar, NA-30 Peshawar, NA-34 Karak, NA-40 Bajaur, NA-42 Mohmand and NA-44 Khyber on March 19.
