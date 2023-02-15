Action against land mafia sought

MANSEHRA: Former tehsil nazim Khurram Khan on Tuesday announced to wage a jihad against the land mafia who had allegedly captured precious pieces of land of the locals.

“The police have failed to protect the life and property of citizens as the influential land mafia (groups) occupied property of

locals. But the police even couldn’t initiate legal action against them,” he told reporters here.

Flanked by a group of affectees, Khurram Khan said the former district police officer had launched a crackdown against influential and powerful land mafia in the district as a result of which they had gone into hiding. “But now they were once again regrouped and started occupying lands,” he said, adding, they were going to hold a jirga at the central mosque on Friday to decide future strategy on how to deal with mafias as people were not satisfied with the police performance.

The former tehsil nazim alleged that black-sheep in the police department had provided shelter to the mafia.

Gul Nawaz, an affected landowner, told the presser that an influential land mafia had occupied his land at the Badra Road.

“This armed mafia before they stormed my land, sent me an envelope filled with a life-threatening letter and bullets,” he added.