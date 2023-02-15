200 date palm trees planted in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Under a beautification plan, the district administration has planted over 200 date palm trees in the median of Bannu-DI Khan Road in Bannu city.
Talking to this scribe on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal said that in the first phase, 240 date palm trees had been planted in the centre of the urban artery.
He said that the tree plantation was part of a beautification plan and it would help to provide a healthy, clean and green environment to citizens.
Gondal said that more ornamental plants would be grown along the roads in the second phase.
He said that the roadside plantation would give a green cover, enhancing roads’ beautification and providing a pollution-free environment to residents.
DIR: The Jamaat-i-Islami on Tuesday announced not to contest the by-election for NA-5, Upper Dir.“Yes, we will not...
PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday set up a special relief fund to help the people affected by the earthquake in...
MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that Upper Kohistan was...
PESHAWAR: The nomination papers of 74 candidates were accepted for the March 16 by-elections on eight National...
MANSEHRA: Former tehsil nazim Khurram Khan on Tuesday announced to wage a jihad against the land mafia who had...
KHAR: The patients and attendees faced great hardships after the doctors and staff of the three category-D hospitals...
Comments