200 date palm trees planted in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Under a beautification plan, the district administration has planted over 200 date palm trees in the median of Bannu-DI Khan Road in Bannu city.

Talking to this scribe on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal said that in the first phase, 240 date palm trees had been planted in the centre of the urban artery.

He said that the tree plantation was part of a beautification plan and it would help to provide a healthy, clean and green environment to citizens.

Gondal said that more ornamental plants would be grown along the roads in the second phase.

He said that the roadside plantation would give a green cover, enhancing roads’ beautification and providing a pollution-free environment to residents.