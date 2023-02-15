Allegations of misconduct: Health dept initiates inquiry against 20 doctors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated inquiries against 20 senior doctors of management cadre and constituted a two-member committee to probe allegations of misconduct against them.

“The competent authority (chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) has been pleased to order formal inquiry as per provision contained in Rule-5 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules, 2011 for the acts of omission & commission defined as “misconduct” in terms of Rule-3 of the Rules ibid against the following officers/official/,” it is explained in a notification issued by the secretary

health, it’s copy is available with The News.

The doctors facing inquiries are Dr. Jawad Habib Khan (BS-20), the then Director Health Services erstwhile Fata (now chief executive officer Blood Transfusion Authority), Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi (BS-19), the then Director Health Services erstwhile Fata (now director provincial Health Services Academy Peshawar), Dr. Inayatur Rahman (BS-19), the then Agency Surgeon Lower & Central Kurram, (now principal medical officer attached to District Health Office Lower & Central Kurram), Dr. Muhammad Sadiq (BS-18), the then agency surgeon North Waziristan (now Senior Medical Officer attached to DHO office North Waziristan), Dr. Muhammad Ikram Safi (BS-18), the then Agency Surgeon North Waziristan (now deputy DHO Mardan), Dr. Rahim Nawaz (BS-18) the then District Health Officer South Waziristan, (now Senior Medical Officer attached DHQ Hospital Miranshah), Dr. Sher Zali Khan (BS-18), the then DDHO Bannu & Agency Surgeon FR Lakki, (now Senior Medical Officer attached to DHO office Bannu), Dr. Abbas (BS-19), the then DDHO FR Tank (now Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Tank), Dr. Nawab Ali (BS-19) the

then District Health Officer Orakai (Now

Principal Medical Officer attached to DHO office Hangu). Dr. Naik Muhammad Sherani (BS-19), the then Agency Surgeon FR D.I Khan, (now Medical Superintendent Cat-D Hospital Kulachi D.I

Khan), Dr. Kaleemullah (BS-19), the then Director Health Services erstwhile Fata, (now District Health Officer Hangu), Dr. Jamal Nasir (BS-19), the then Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit erstwhile FATA (now Director Provincial Health Services Academy Peshawar), Dr. Razaullah (BS-18) the then District Health Officer Mohmand, (now Senior Medical Officer attached to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shabqadar Charsadda), and Dr. Akbar Khan (BS-19), the then district health officer Lower & Central Kurram, (now principal medical officer attached to District Health office Kurram Lower & Central).

The health department has constituted a two-member committee to investigate the allegations of misconduct against these senior doctors.

The committee will comprise Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi (PAS BS-21), Director General, Provincial Services Academy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Dr. Abid Hussain, Management Cadre (BS-20), Additional Director General (M&E), Directorate General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.