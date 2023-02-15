Fund set up for Turkiye, Syria quake victims

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Lahore has set up a special fund to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria in pursuance to the directions of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and Pro-Chancellor PIFD Rana Tanveer Hussain.

A PIFD spokesperson said that all the PIFD employees from BPS-16 and above donated their one-day salary for this purpose. Besides, the Institute has encouraged its students to voluntarily contribute at least Rs50 in this hour of need.

A seminar was also held in this regard in which the PIFD Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil urged the faculty and staff to play their role actively and motivate their friends and family as well to come forward and donate generously. She emphasised that this was our moral duty to help ease the sufferings of Turkish and Syrian brethren who had lost their loved ones, homes and livelihood.