Wednesday February 15, 2023
By Our Correspondent
February 15, 2023

LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C, while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 22.4°C.

