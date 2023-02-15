Govt to start LG youth voluntary movement

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that it has been decided to start the Local Government Youth Voluntary Movement to improve the provision of local government services in Punjab. He expressed these views during a meeting with a social worker Raja Zia-ul-Haq in his office on Tuesday.
The minister said the problems of governance can be overcome with the purposeful inclusion of the local population. He asked the youth across the province to get ready to be a part of the Local Government Youth Volunteer Movement for solving public problems. The caretaker minister further said that the local government department and its institutions have the main role in local development and change in the society cannot come until the citizens themselves become a part of government affairs.
