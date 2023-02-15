LWMC told to ensure cleanliness

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to take extra measures to ensure best cleanliness arrangements across the city.

The commissioner passed these instructions while addressing a press conference at LWMC head office here on Tuesday. DC Lahore Rafia Haider and CEO LWMC were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner Lahore instructed to make job descriptions of operational officers to monitor the overall performance of staff. He said that the carrot and sticks method would be applied on all employees.

He gave standing instructions to improve cleanliness situation in the city on war footings and directed LWMC CEO to ensure presence of officers in the field besides ensuring proper cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city. Department should work as a team and every officer should own LWMC, he said and further directed the LWMC officers to maintain smooth relations with all stakeholders and social sector of the society by resolving their complaints and maintaining regular cleanliness. He also instructed to mention clearance time of temporary collection points so that citizens can report.

While addressing the media, CEO LWMC stated that LWMC has made extra efforts to ensure timely lifting of waste and working on taking new reforms in best interest of the public. LWMC will work on waste reduction projects like WTE and reaching out educational institutes to educate the students of our country, he said adding several community mobilisation programmes have been launched to raise awareness among masses in terms of proper disposal of waste.