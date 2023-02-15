Illegal buildings sealed

LAHORE: On the direction of Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan, Town Planning Zone Two has sealed more than 15 buildings in Sabzazar Scheme and Mustafa Town for illegal commercial activities, non-payment of commercialisation fees and conversions without the approval of the competent authority.

The Department of Town Planning Zone Three under the supervision of Director Ali Nusrat took action against illegal buildings in Gulberg Scheme and sealed 11 properties in Gulberg Scheme and also removed all types of temporary encroachments from the project area from main market to mini market.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of Asian Development Bank met with LDA DG. The delegation was briefed on the Elevated Expressway project by the LDA director general. 6 structures razed: On the special instructions of Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul, a grand anti-encroachment operation was conducted in the area of Badami Bagh railway station. A press release issued by the Railways said, "During the operation, six shops, including semi-constructed structures and a house were demolished.