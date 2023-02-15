Police kill two suspects in encounter

LAHORE: CIA Police killed two suspected shooters involved in murder of at least seven persons for extortion and cable network dispute. The deceased persons were reportedly being instructed from their 'bosses' from abroad. CIA Iqbal Town Police raided on a hideout at Maulana Shaukat Ali Road on information of the suspect Umar Gujjar involved in murder of three victims - Faisal Samra and M Ali Butt. He offered resistance to avoid his arrest and in exchange of firing, he received bullet injuries and died in Lahore Jinnah Hospital. In the other incident, CIA Civil Lines raided a hideout near Saggian Bridge. In exchange of firing, a suspected proclaimed offender identified as Saif Rasool was killed. He was involved in murder of four accused persons. The suspects reportedly were involved in killing spree for money.