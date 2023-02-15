IG orders steps to arrest POs

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take full coordination measures with the plaintiffs of the cases to arrest the proclaimed offenders (POs) inside and outside the country. He expressed these views on Tuesday in his special message to media representatives.

IG Punjab, in his special message to police officers and citizens, said that a liaison wing consisting of Punjab Police, Interpol and FIA has been established to arrest the fugitive accused who have committed serious crimes and fled abroad. It has been said that if any proclaimed offender in any citizen's case is residing abroad, the victim should immediately contact and inform the police so that practical steps can be taken to arrest him.

Dr Usman said that if proclaimed offenders are residing in various countries such as the Middle East, S Africa, Europe and America including the countries with which Pakistan has an agreement, then immediate action will be taken to arrest them and every facility of Interpol will be used to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

IG Punjab said that these SOPs and instructions have been issued to all the RPOs, DPOs of the province.

DIG meets Ghazis: DIG Investigation Suhail Sukhera met the Ghazis of the Investigation Wing, who were injured at pickets during encounters and arresting the criminals, on Tuesday.

The Ghazis who met DIG Investigation included Head Constable Abdul Rauf, Constable Shahzad Ahmed, M Ashraf, Arif and Daniyal Khan. DIG Suhail Sukhera inquired about their health, problems and other facilities and said that we have not forgotten our Ghazis.