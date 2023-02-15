One dead, four injured in coaster, tractor trolley collision

LAHORE: A man died and four others were injured after a passenger coaster hit a tractor trolley on Raiwind Road. Both the vehicles collided with each other near Adda Plot. As a result, five passengers in the bus received injuries. They were shifted to hospital but a victim succumbed to the injuries. The injured were identified as Waseem Miraj, 25, Shoukat Siddique, 65, Sharifa, 60, and Younas Darwaish, 50. The deceased person was identified as Saleem Ali, 25.

ARRESTED: Two suspects were arrested for attempting assault on a 12-year-old boy in Ichhra. The arrested suspects identified as Arsalan and Shaloom had lured a boy and attempted assault. On hearing his cry, people alerted police. A team reached the spot and arrested the suspects. In another case reported in Nishter Colony, a 28-year-old woman was raped by a suspect after being lured for marriage. Reportedly, the suspect had lured the victim on pretext of marrying her. The suspect brought her to Nishter Colony and raped. Police on complaint registered a case.

RECOVERED: A female teacher abducted from a school in the Kahna area was recovered. Reportedly, the armed men had barged into a school and made the staff hostage on gunpoint. The suspects made the teachers fall in line. The victims had covered their faces with a veil. The suspects forced them to remove the veils. They targeted the victim and abducted her. Police recovered the victim and arrested the suspects.