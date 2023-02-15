Alkhidmat donates Rs500m to Turkiye, Syria quake victims

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation has announced mobilising over Rs500 million in donations and supplies to the earthquake survivors of the region, including 6,200 tents, 10,000 tarpaulins, 25,000 blankets and 3 tonne food supplies. This was announced in a press conference held Tuesday at The Lahore Press Club by trustees of Alkhidmat Foundation.
The Alkhidmat Foundation Secretary General, Syed Waqas Jafri and Managing Director Alkhidmat Global, Shahid Iqbal talked about the ‘Qarz bhi, Farz bhi’ campaign which was launched as both a moral obligation in order to expedite the same philanthropic efforts. The Foundation with the help of its partner organisations, has readily contributed cooked meals, food packages, warm clothes, tents, blankets and sleeping bags since the disaster struck.
