9 roads being upgraded on court orders

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan has said that nine important roads of the city were being uplifted into model roads on the instructions of the Lahore High Court.

In the first phase, the road from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and Doctors Hospital to Expo Centre are being converted into model roads, he said on Tuesday while chairing the second meeting of the committee established on the directions of the Lahore High Court to improve the environment in provincial capital.

Additional DG Housing Safiullah Gondal, Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman, Director TEPA, PHA, Traffic Police, MCL, Lahore Parking Company, University of Engineering Lahore along with relevant town directors were present in the meeting. Syed Moazzam Ali Shah Advocate Supreme Court, Khadija Amjad Wazir Advocate, Qasim Abbas Bhatti Deputy Director Law and other officers also participated. In the meeting, the report of the operations conducted on two model roads - Main Boulevard, Allama Iqbal Town and Doctors Hospital at the Expo Centre was presented. The proposed plan of parking in G-1 Market and Moon Market Iqbal Town were also presented in the meeting. During the meeting, it was briefed that after eliminating illegal encroachments and parking outside Abdul Haq Road and Emporium Mall, the smooth flow of traffic will be possible. Big shopping malls, business groups will also be encouraged to play a positive role in their surroundings by promoting corporate social responsibility. It was decided in the meeting that big shopping malls would ensure the parking of motorcycles inside the malls.

It was also recommended that MCL and Lahore Parking Company should implement the approved parking fee in big shopping malls. LDA DG said that encroachments in green belts and parking areas on model roads would not be tolerated. The properties of the violators, who do not pay attention on repeated warnings and notices will be sealed. The first draft of TORs of Corporate Social Responsibility was also presented in the meeting.