Naqvi seeks plan to manage police lines’ dispensaries

LAHORE: The 45th meeting of the board of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust was held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office. It offered Fateha for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The meeting contemplated the proposal to functionalise Indus Hospital Jubilee Town under the management of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. The proposal to manage the police lines’ dispensaries in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan through Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust also came under discussion. The chief minister called for a workable plan and directed that workable recommendations should be submitted about running the dispensaries in police lines on the pattern of Indus-managed hospitals. He also ordered a review of the prospects of liver transplant at the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases. It was decided to install CT scan machines under a public-private partnership in five hospitals managed by the Indus Foundation. Talat Mehmood, Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust; founder chairman Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Faisal Afridi, Mian Ahmad Fazl, Azizur Rahman, Dr Tasman Ibne Rasa, Dr Shafiq Haider and Asif Javed attended the meeting. Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, IGP, health secretaries and others were also present.

PSCA: Caretaker CM and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to inspect security measures for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches here on Tuesday. They reviewed the CCTV monitoring system, particularly in PSL routes, and observed the city areas on the digital wall. The chief minister instructed the staff to work enthusiastically and to connect the CCTV cameras in Rawalpindi and Multan with PSCA Lahore to monitor the PSL.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for a well-planned traffic management system for citizens and providing food and tea to the police and staff on PSL duty.PSCA MD Muhammad Kamran Khan informed that PSL was being monitored through 550 special cameras in Lahore while arrangements for monitoring of routes, hotels and stadiums were also completed as technical PSCA teams would work round-the-clock in the field.

JASHAN-E-BAHARAN: The caretaker chief minister has directed the department concerned to enthusiastically celebrate famous Jashan-e-Baharan in Lahore and other major cities, adding that marathon race would also be organised. He directed to organise the horse and cattle show in the provincial metropolis.

A meeting was held under the chair of the caretaker chief minister at his office on Tuesday in which the holding of Jashan-e-Baharan was reviewed. Minister Information and Culture Amir Mir, Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad, Minister for Livestock Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of local government, livestock and information departments, commissioner and DC Lahore, DG local government, PHA DG, DGPR and others attended the meeting.