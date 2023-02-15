Israel sanctions soldier who assaulted Palestinian activist

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s army has given a 10-day prison sentence to a soldier who was filmed assaulting a prominent Palestinian activist in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Issa Amro, an outspoken critic of Israeli practices who has also criticised the Palestinian Authority, was working with a prominent American journalist, New Yorker writer Lawrence Wright, when the incident took place.

Amro told AFP that while “showing a journalist the situation in Hebron” he was confronted by a soldier, who was apparently angry that Amro was filming. The soldier “grabbed me, caught from the my neck, from my throat... I was really afraid,” he said.

The army in a statement late Monday said a “soldier who was guarding a military post in Hebron asked a Palestinian who approached the post to step away.” “In response, the Palestinian began recording and cursing the soldier. A verbal confrontation followed, which soon became a physical confrontation, during which the soldier hit the Palestinian.”