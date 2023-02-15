Polish mum of seven gives birth to ‘miracle’ quintuplets

WARSAW: Polish-British parents of seven welcomed five new babies just in time for Valentine´s Day, with the mother saying on Tuesday that she felt “better than expected” after the rare pregnancy.

Dominika Clarke, already a mum to seven children ranging in age from 10 months to 12 years, gave birth to the quintuplets at a hospital in the southern Polish city of Krakow on Sunday.

“We were planning to have an eighth child but there turned out to be more,” she told reporters at the hospital alongside her British husband Vince. The babies were delivered by caesarean section at 29 weeks and still require respiratory support.