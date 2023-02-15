Western powers say ‘strongly oppose’ Israel settlement moves

BERLIN: The foreign ministers of five Western powers said on Tuesday they were “deeply troubled” by the Israeli government´s decision to legalise nine West Bank settlements and build thousands of new units.
The ministers from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States said: “We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution”.
They underlined their backing for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties.” “We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground which impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large,” they added.
