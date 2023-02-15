Nikki Haley announces 2024 US presidential bid

CHARLESTON, United States: Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday she is running for president in 2024, challenging fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump by proposing a “new generation” of leadership in Washington.

“I´m Nikki Haley and I´m running for president,” the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina and the child of Indian immigrants said in a video statement. “It´s time for a new generation of leadership -- to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” she said in the video shot in Bamberg, the South Carolina town of her birth.

Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to the 76-year-old former president Trump, Haley had been hinting at a possible run for weeks and teasing a “big announcement” on February 15.