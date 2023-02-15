Practical sessions

Training and workshops are integral for university students as they provide them with hands-on experience and practical skills that can be applied in real-life situations. They also help students to expand their knowledge and develop new perspectives on various subjects. Attending training sessions and workshops can also help students to build their networks and connect with professionals in their field of study.

Moreover, they can provide opportunities for students to work on projects, participate in group discussions, and receive feedback from experienced instructors. Instead of wasting time with friends, attending these sessions can help students to update their resumes and increase their chances of finding employment after graduation. We often hear from fresh graduates about the lack of jobs. Attending such sessions will make students more ready for the job market while also allowing them to gain more information about employment opportunities.

Sheraz Ali

Karachi