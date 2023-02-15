PTI has no understanding of law, constitution, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that elections should be held in the country as per the constitution and law of the land as they cannot be held at the whim of the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf.

Showing his reaction to the press conference by Asad Umar and other leaders of the PTI, he said on Tuesday that Imran Khan and his cronies during their stint in power had bulldozed the constitution several times.

Memon said the PTI leadership had no understanding of the law and constitution. “It is ridiculous that the PTI has come up with the idea of conducting a campaign to protect the constitution.”

The provincial minister advised the PTI leadership to launch their campaign of courting arrest for filling up jails in the country instead of sharing new political ideas every day. He said that Imran Khan was not ready to even appear before the courts; instead, he had hidden in his Zaman Park residence with a bandage. “They (PTI leaders) don’t have the courage to run the campaign to fill up the jails,” he said.