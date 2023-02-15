PTI has no understanding of law, constitution, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that elections should be held in the country as per the constitution and law of the land as they cannot be held at the whim of the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf.
Showing his reaction to the press conference by Asad Umar and other leaders of the PTI, he said on Tuesday that Imran Khan and his cronies during their stint in power had bulldozed the constitution several times.
Memon said the PTI leadership had no understanding of the law and constitution. “It is ridiculous that the PTI has come up with the idea of conducting a campaign to protect the constitution.”
The provincial minister advised the PTI leadership to launch their campaign of courting arrest for filling up jails in the country instead of sharing new political ideas every day. He said that Imran Khan was not ready to even appear before the courts; instead, he had hidden in his Zaman Park residence with a bandage. “They (PTI leaders) don’t have the courage to run the campaign to fill up the jails,” he said.
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s...
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah ordered suspending the registration of a private school in Hyderabad and...
The 2nd Nigaah Art Awards ceremony was recently held at the Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi, where, as part of its...
On the appeal of the Karachi University Teachers Society , teachers of the university boycotted classes on Tuesday as...
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will conduct interviews of candidates today for the appointment of vice...
Member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Ali Wazir was released...
Comments