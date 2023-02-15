Nigaah signs MoU with KSA for scholarships

The 2nd Nigaah Art Awards ceremony was recently held at the Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi, where, as part of its endeavour to support art students, an auction was held to generate funds for Nigaah Tauqeer Muhajir scholarships for deserving students.
The proceeds were utilised to support tuition fees for eight students for one year at the Karachi School of Art. The artists who contributed for this cause with their paintings were Hanif Shahzad, Khusro Sabzwari, Aziz Hasan, Arsalan Naqvi, Syed Irfan, Iqbal Durrani, and Saeed Kureshi. An MoU to implement this was signed between Imran Zuberi, executive director, KSA, and Tauqeer Muhajir, Editor, Nigaah Art Magazine.
