KU teachers boycott classes over selection boards issue

On the appeal of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), teachers of the university boycotted classes on Tuesday as part of the teaching and non-teaching staff’s protest for the approval of leave encashment, promotions, fixing pay, appointing directors and dismissing the finance director.

The association held a consultation meeting with the officers and employees at the Karachi University Staff Club at 11am, and with student representatives at 1:30pm. The employees and students assured the protesters of their support.

A KUTS statement read that the university administration should immediately issue a complete schedule for the selection boards of teachers, and that the problems of teachers, officers, employees and students are a manifestation of mismanagement on a large scale. The KUTS warned that the protest will continue until their demands are met.

However, the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Peoples Students Federation condemned the teachers. Both student organisations said KU has been suffering from administrative and financial crises for a long time.

They added that the university’s students have been facing an uncertain situation for a long time, which has been resulting in the students suffering from severe mental anguish. Their separate statements read that students pay full fees to attend classes but the teachers’ protests waste their time.

They said that this practice has been going on for a long time, adding that it is not only a cause of damage to the KU structure but also having a negative impact on the minds of the new students.