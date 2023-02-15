KATI rejects hike in gas prices

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday rejected an increase in gas prices up to 124 percent by the government, saying the

decision would further increase their cost of production.

KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman lamented the decision stating that the government was increasing the difficulties of the industries on IMF terms.

The hike in gas prices would further increase the cost of production, which would result in more inflation, he added, suggesting the government to reduce its expenditures.

“The government is also failing to increase the tax net due to which the burden on the existing taxpayers is becoming unbearable,” Faraz-ur-Rehman said, urging the government to withdraw the decision of increasing gas prices.