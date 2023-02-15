TDAP wins best pavilion award

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has won ‘Best Pavilion Activation – International’ title at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2023, a statement said on Tuesday.
The show was held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York and received participation from more than 175 countries.
TDAP and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) co-organised the participation of 20 companies from the tourism sector of Pakistan in the two-day travel and adventure show. Along with the private sector, provincial tourism departments also participated in the event.
The aim of Pakistan's participation in the show was to attract foreign investors in the country's tourism and hospitality sector.
TDAP, in collaboration with PTDC, has organised participation of companies from the tourism and the hospitality sector in the second International Tourism Exhibition.
Earlier, a delegation of businessmen from the tourism and hospitality sector participated in the International Travel Expo at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to promote Pakistani Buddhist tourism.
