Nestlé recognised at OICCI event

News Desk : KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan was announced the first runner-up at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Women Empowerment Awards 2022 held in Karachi, a statement said on Tuesday.
Upon receiving the award, Komal Altaf, chief financial officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Long-term prosperity is only possible when women are provided a level playing field to achieve their potential and we have been working very hard to implement these principles within our organisation as well as outside."
Nestlé Pakistan’s internal programmes ‘Phir Se Ker Dikhao’ provides coaching and experiential learning for women to connect back with their work life while ‘Kero Aitmaad’ programme, encourages young female university students by sharing stories of those that joined the workforce, instilling hope, ambition, and self-confidence.
