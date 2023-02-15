Nutshell to host Future Summit

KARACHI: Nutshell Group will host the 6th edition of a corporate event The Future Summit (TFS) on February 15-16, 2023, a statement said on Tuesday.

The theme for the sixth summit is ‘Prepare for Disruption’ that aims to explore emerging business opportunities amid challenges at local and global levels, disruption by technology, and innovation in businesses.

The summit will highlight core issues that businesses and economies face, and deliberate upon strategies to resolve those issues and chalk out ways forward into the future.

Senator Sherry Rahman, Federal Minister for Climate Change; Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum; Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange, would be among many national and international experts who will express their views on sessions lined up for the 2-day conference.

TFS is an annual event that brings together influential and forward-thinking corporate leaders and senior management from Pakistan and abroad, to highlight and discuss local and global challenges in an ever-evolving world, and their solutions through collaborative thinking.

It is a flagship brand of Nutshell Group.