Gold sheds Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,700 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs195,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,457 to Rs167,953.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,855 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,130 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,826.13.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.