‘Women inclusion crucial to ensure growth’

KARACHI: Businesses communities and stakeholders need to understand the hindrances women face in economic inclusion, and come up with effective solutions to help ensure Pakistan’s socio-economic growth, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated on Tuesday.

He was speaking at Women Empowerment Awards of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

“Only once we understand the hindrances, we will be able to come up with a comprehensive solution to bring women inclusion at par with global levels,” Hussain said.

He also shared examples from his own experiences and commended the efforts being undertaken by OICCI members to enhance women leadership.

Ghias Khan, OICCI president, stressed on gender inclusive measures needed to ensure expedited socio-economic growth. Female labour participation in Pakistan, at 21 percent, had remained the lowest amongst regional peers, Ghias Khan said. “Bridging the female employment gap will increase employment by up to 19 million and boost Pakistan’s GDP by up to 23 percent according to World Bank estimates.”

Three companies emerged victorious across all the categories and won the top three positions: Procter & Gamble Pakistan won the top position and was declared Champions of “OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2022” whereas, Nestle Pakistan and Unilever Pakistan were declared the first and second runners-up respectively.

Expanding the scope of the awards beyond OICCI members, Sima Kamil was declared the first winner of Iconic Corporate Women Leaders Award, based on nominations received from OICCI members.

The award was introduced from 2023, to recognise corporate female leaders who can serve as an inspiration to the younger female generation for the bars they have set in the corporate world.

Special category awards were given in seven categories. Standard Chartered Pakistan won the Leadership and Strategy award, Pakistan Tobacco Company won the award for an Organization's Vision and Mission, Telenor Pakistan won the Conducive Workplace Environment for Women award, Engro Corporation bagged the Women Leaders' Development award and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) secured the Work-Life Balance and Integration award.

Special recognition awards were awarded to GSK Pakistan for a notable growth in women empowerment while L’Oreal was declared to be the SME champion.

OICCI also launched the Diversity and Inclusion Handbook 2022 during the ceremony. The handbook covers policies aimed on building inclusive workplaces, which covers workplace flexibility, hybrid working models, and policies enabling working mothers and parents effectively.