Govt asks refineries to raise petrol output to meet demand

KARACHI: Government has directed refineries to enhance their production to meet the shortfall of 8,000 metric tonnes of petrol, which was not available in various parts of the country, especially in Punjab.

This was decided at a high level meeting of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Petroleum Division and local refineries. The meeting was held a couple of days back, in which demand and supply of petroleum products in the country was reviewed.

The meeting was told that the petrol shortfall would likely be 8,000 metric tonnes, and in order to ensure sooth supplies of petroleum products in the country, it was decided to advise all refineries to enhance their production to meet the demand of petrol.

OGRA chairman also informed about expected higher consumption of high speed diesel by the end of February-March as a result of agricultural demand, which would also require local refineries to keep the production higher.

It was decided at the meeting that all refineries should enhance their through put immediately to meet the petrol shortfall of 8,000 metric tonnes.

CPL was also told to share its plan for refinery startup immediately with OGRA and comply with the production committed during last product review meeting. Decision was taken that the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will enhance production/supplies of petrol to meet its commitment in the last product review meeting.

It was also decided that non-opening of letters of credit should immediately be informed to focal persons nominated by the government. All refineries have to inform of the letters of credit issues to focal persons without any further delay so that the issue could be taken up in the consolidated list with the concerned quarters.

Also, the Petroleum Division and OGRA will arrange a meeting of emerging oil marketing companies with refineries on Wednesday February 15, 2023 to discuss the challenges being faced in honouring supply/upliftment commitments. However, observing as being commercial arrangement between OMCs and refineries, Petroleum Division and OGRA will only facilitate the meeting.

Since the agriculture season is expected to begin by the end of February-March, the Petroleum Division and OGRA will facilitate the opening of credit letters for meeting the forecasted higher demand of high speed diesel, while refineries are advised to keep their production higher.

To avoid shutdown of refineries due to furnace oil ullage issue, the observations of refineries would be taken up with the concerned quarters by the Petroleum Division and OGRA.

Meeting observed that recently dollar-rupee parity was changed to market based rates, therefore on January 26, the fixed rate changed from Rs231.1 to Rs250.72 and on January 27 again changed from Rs250.72 to Rs263.11. Within two days a jump of Rs32.01 resulted in an immediate circulation of speculation by print, electronic and social media that petrol and diesel prices will also increase. This created unnecessary panic in the market. In order to avoid such circumstances, there should be a communication strategy or advice given to all media, the meeting suggested.