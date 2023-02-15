Rupee notches best in 2-week on improved dollar inflows

KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday strengthened to its highest in last two weeks on increased inflows from exporters and remittances, and with hopes that the crisis-hit Pakistan was inching toward resuming a $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 267.34 per dollar, its strongest since January 31 and above the previous close of 269.44. It appreciated by 0.79 percent or 2.1 rupees against the dollar.

The domestic currency gained 2 rupees or 0.73 percent versus the greenback in the open market. It closed at 271 to the dollar, compared with 273 on Monday.

“The government is swiftly taking prior actions, which is getting Pakistan closer to IMF programme resumption. Moreover, the inflows are improving due to the reduced gap between the official and informal markets,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Reports that Pakistan and the IMF have resumed their virtual negotiations to complete the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility received a favourable response from the market, according to dealers.

“Following the removal of currency controls later last month, the spread between the interbank, open, and grey markets has narrowed, which encourages overseas Pakistani workers to transfer money home through legal channels,” said a currency dealer.

“Exporters are selling dollars in the market in anticipation of a further rise in the value of the rupee in the coming days,” the dealer added.

In line with the IMF recommendation, the government has now approved a hike in gas prices for consumers. However, it is expected that the government will soon undertake more measures to meet the pre-requisites of the programme, which will bring some much-needed clarity. To begin with, the government is set to bring a mini-budget, whereby the general sales tax may be increased to 18 percent from 17 percent at present.

Market participants need to keep an eye on how the currency market responds to Fitch Ratings' downgrading of Pakistan's rating. Fitch Ratings lowered Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘CCC-’, from ‘CCC+ following a sharp depletion in the foreign exchange reserves amid a delay in the IMF programme.

Pakistan has been grappling with a severe economic crisis. The foreign currency reserves held by the central bank have decreased to $2.9 billion, which are hardly enough to cover imports for less than one month.