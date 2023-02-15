Stocks slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday as reports of a new demand by the IMF to increase the interest rate unsettled the investors, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 566.79 points or 1.36 percent to 41,150.16 points against 41,716.95 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,848.01 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,046.13 points.

“Stocks closed under pressure on reports of IMF demanding interest rates to rise near to 20 percent for easing inflation and signal market stability,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

He added that dismal data on remittances falling by 13 percent to $1.894 billion, a plunge in car sales by 65 percent year on year in Jan’23, and an uncertainty over the economic outcome of the proposed Rs170 billion mini-budget, with a surge in gas tariff had played a catalyst role in bearish close.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 235.74 points or 1.51 percent to 15,415.40 points compared with 15,651.14 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 5 million shares to 187.532 million shares from 192.412 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.858 billion from Rs7.661 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.480 trillion from Rs6.556 trillion. Out of 316 companies active in the session, 79 closed in green, 208 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a red day at Pakistan equities amid lesser than anticipated gas tariff hikes to meet IMF condition to curtail circular debt and a news article reflecting IMF demand to increase interest rates to 20 percent for which an emergent monetary policy meeting is likely.

During the day, TRG, OGDC, PPL, SYS & HBL lost 333 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, EFERT, POL and PAKT saw some buying interest as they added 66 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs382.50 to Rs8,450 per share, followed by Goodluck Ind., which increased by Rs50 to Rs900 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,499.50 to Rs21,000.50 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs51 to Rs5,399 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a bearish session was recorded at the PSX Tuesday.

“The index opened in the green zone, but soon witnessed profit taking by investors across the board due to which index touched an intraday low of -669.92,” it reported. “Investors mainly booked profits in the E&P sector which showed tremendous growth during the last few days, as investors booked short-term gains.”

Moreover, the delay in getting final approvals from the IMF board for the release of the 9th tranche of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility triggered selling, it reported. Healthy volumes were observed across the board with the E&P sector leading the board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (-147.3 points), E&P’s (-131.9 points), commercial banks (-105.8 points), cement (-57.5 points), and OMCs (-6.8 points).

Sui North Gas remained the volume leader with 16.099 million shares which decreased by Rs3.09 to Rs44.03 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.918 million shares which fell by four paisas to Rs1.23 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Oil & Gas Dev., Sui South Gas, Pak Petroleum, TRG Pak Ltd, P.T.C.L., Maple Leaf, TPL Properties and Descon Oxychem.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 61.954 million shares from 50.212 million shares.