Punjab flour millers call off strike

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter called off strike after holding successful talks with the provincial government.

The development took place at a meeting attended by the members of Ministerial Committee and office bearers of PFMA Punjab chapter. PFMA Punjab chapter disassociated itself from the mills indulging in embezzling subsidized wheat meant for the poor.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the Food Department would continue inspecting flour mills in line with standard operating procedures (SOPs). However, if any official of the Food Department oversteps his authority, the secretary Food will be informed. The committee accepted the demand of the association for provision of security at trucking points to thwart any attempts of robbery. It was also decided to constitute a committee for deliberating upon selling private grinded flour to KP and other provinces.

The proposed committee will also submit its recommendations with regard to exclusion of wheat flour from the schedule of the Punjab Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Act, 2021. The Food Department managed to ensure availability of flour on Tuesday by securing quota. The secretary Food thanked the millers for standing with the poor masses and ensuring uninterrupted supply of flour in the market.