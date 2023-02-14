Imran’s top priority becomes Shehbaz’s least priority

ISLAMABAD: A great initiative of the Imran Khan regime to set up National Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority (NRA) to reverse the moral depravity and declining values from our social fabric has become a least priority for the Shehbaz Sharif government.

After the change of government, the NRA was made redundant. Under the present government, Parliament passed a law for the creation of the authority with a new name - National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatam an-Nabiyyin Authority -, the authority is now only existent on papers and not on ground.

During Imran Khan’s government, the NRA was set up through a Presidential Ordinance, which had lapsed during the present regime. Although the Shehbaz Sharif government got the legislation done but despite the lapse of several months, still there is no authority on the ground.

Government sources said that recently the government has given an advertisement for the appointment of the authority’s chairperson and six members, however, so far it remains the low priority of the present rulers. These sources fear that the body is expected to become only a job providing entity with hefty salaries for the chairperson and members if the very purpose of character building is not keenly pursued by the prime minister who is also the patron-in-chief of the authority.

Given the challenge of the moral downward spiral in Pakistan and the severe crisis to the image of Pakistan and Islam, the then prime minister Imran Khan had set up the authority and wanted to make it an effective and efficient body for the character building of the nation particularly the youth. Being the patron-in-chief of this noble initiative, Imran has been calling meetings around three to four times a month, and directly supervising and pushing for work of the NRA.

With the removal of Imran Khan’s government, the NRA became totally redundant. The new legislation for the creation of the authority accordingly became the reason for the removal of previous chairman and members.

According to an official source, who has been associated with the authority said that the growing incidents of society’s moral and ethical deterioration - from violence on women and children to corruption and a widely deteriorating standards of uprightness and character - had led to the creation of the body as it was seriously feared that the society is rapidly accepting norms which are against our true essence.

According to the legislation done under the present government, the authority will have eight members to carry out its main objectives. These members will include two Muslim National Assembly members, six well-known scholars who have the standard of competence, and the popular ability of research in various fields. The two Muslim members in the National Assembly will be one from the government and the other from the opposition.