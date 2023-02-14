US ambassador calls on Murad

KARACHI: The Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Monday met Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House.

The meeting was also attended by US Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed, Chairman Planning and Development Board of Sindh government, Hassan Naqvi, and Principal Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Sheikh.

The meeting took into consideration a flood rehabilitation project in Sindh. Consul General Nicole Theriot said the United States would provide utmost assistance to the Sindh government to complete the rehabilitation project. She said the US also wanted to organise an event in Pakistan aimed at the promotion of trade ties between the two countries.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the US diplomats that the release of funds for the reconstruction of the damaged homes of flood victims in the province had started. He said the Sindh government is also providing financial assistance to the flood-hit farmers to revive farming activities in the post-calamity scenario.

Later, the US Ambassador Donald Blome accompanied by the Consul General visited the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum on Fatima Jinnah Road. He was welcomed by Sindh Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah. He viewed the relics belonging to Quaid-e-Azam preserved at the heritage site. He appreciated the efforts of the Sindh Culture Department to preserve the heritage building. He also sat in Fatima Jinnah’s restored vintage car kept in the museum.