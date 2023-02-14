Election tribunal reserves ruling on plea for Khursheed Shah’s disqualification

SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal Sukkur on Monday reserved its decision on the petition filed by the PTI candidate for the disqualification of PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in NA-206.

PTI candidate Syed Tahir Shah had challenged the victory of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in the Election Tribunal Sukkur, accusing him of hiding his assets in the nomination papers filed with the ECP and rigging the election.

Election Tribunal Sukkur Judge Zafar Ahmed Rajput heard the arguments of the lawyer of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Mukesh Kumar and PTI candidate Syed Tahir Shah’s lawyer Nisar Ahmed Bhanmbhro.

After hearing the lawyers’ arguments and recording the statements of both the parties and the witnesses, the judge of the election tribunal reserved its decision. It is pertinent to mention that in 2018 general election, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah secured 84,724 votes against PTI candidate Syed Tahir Hussain Shah, who secured 58,805 votes. PTI candidate Syed Tahir Hussain Shah challenged the victory of Khursheed Shah in the Election Tribunal Sukkur in 2018.