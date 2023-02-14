PAF evacuates Pakistanis from Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: A PAF IL-78 aircraft returned home on Monday after evacuating a number of Pakistani students and families stuck in the earthquake-hit area, the PAF spokesman said.
According to PAF spokesman, a PAF IL-78 landed back at PAF Base, Nur Khan after providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkiye. It also brought back safely a number of Pakistani students and families who were stuck in the Turkiye’s earthquake zone.
The Pakistani students and families expressed their gratitude for the efforts of Pakistan Air Force in bringing them back to Pakistan and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in the natural calamity abroad.
