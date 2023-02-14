Nankana lynching incident: Six suspects sent to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent six suspects involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade.
ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects Waqas, Rizwan Haider, Sajid Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Anis, and Dilawar Hussain amid strict security.
The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy.He informed that police had made six arrests during the preliminary investigation.He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the identification parade of the suspects.
At this point, the court granted permission for the identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for the purpose.Two days ago, a mob stormed into a police station in Nankana Sahib and lynched an under-custody man accused of blasphemy who was identified as Waris.
