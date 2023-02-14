 
February 14, 2023
Discussion held

By Bureau report
February 14, 2023

PESHAWAR: A discussion was organised titled “Preparation and Delivery of an Interactive Lecture” at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Monday.A press release said Prof Dr Alam Sher Malik discussed the role of the interactive lecture in shaping the future of healthcare with the college community.

