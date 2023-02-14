Discussion held

WANA: Hundreds of people staged a protest at the Azam Warsak area of Birmal Tehsil, South Waziristan Lower, on Monday...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad to express his condolences...
NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and former Liaqat Khattak has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Monday challenged those in charge of security to accept...
MIRANSHAH: Three members of a family sustained injuries when their house was hit with a mortar shell in the Kam Sarobi...
JAMRUD: Two brothers were shot dead when armed motorcyclists opened on a motorcar in the Jamrud subdivision of the...
